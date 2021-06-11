Tom Netwon Dunn at Times Radio tweets: "Down here at the G7 summit... the EU's presidents Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel are meeting now with Macron, Merkel and Draghi to coordinate their approaches. I hear the Northern Ireland Protocol is on their agenda, so there will be more skirmishes over it in Cornwall. PM Mario Draghi has a bilat at 1.15pm today with Boris Johnson, the first of the EU leaders here at the G7 to sit down with him. I understand Draghi will also bring up the protocol with the PM then."